Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.38. 179,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,972. The company has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.97.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

