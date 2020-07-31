Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In related news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,365,337. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

