Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 70,026 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,120 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,026 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 210,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,905. The company has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $102.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $683,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $10,377,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

