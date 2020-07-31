Trust Co. of Virginia VA Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,448,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,978,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

