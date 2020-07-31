Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 2,822 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up 1.8% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $27,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.81. The stock had a trading volume of 40,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.19 and a 200 day moving average of $250.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

