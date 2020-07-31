Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 768 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after buying an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,035,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,259,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. 3,402,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,686,680. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.08. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.