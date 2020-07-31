Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by VTB Capital

VTB Capital lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

TKC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,579. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

