Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $5.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.91.

TWO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 116.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

