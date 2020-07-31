U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.89.

USB stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,236. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 477,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

