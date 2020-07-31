Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $30.10. 9,224,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,436,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $43.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

