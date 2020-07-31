Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.88

Media coverage about Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Uber Technologies earned a news impact score of 1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the ride-sharing company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

UBER traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 473,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,436,156. The company has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $5,157,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,856,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,977,620. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

