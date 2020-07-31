Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 57.07% from the stock’s previous close.

UNS has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Uni Select in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian set a C$12.00 target price on Uni Select and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Uni Select from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uni Select presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.80.

Shares of Uni Select stock traded down C$0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $333.16 million and a P/E ratio of -12.67. Uni Select has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$547.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$556.77 million. Research analysts predict that Uni Select will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

