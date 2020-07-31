Unibright (UBT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.45 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Unibright token can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00003792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Liquid and Hotbit. Unibright has a total market cap of $63.45 million and $2.04 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unibright

Unibright’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

