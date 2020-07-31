Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.44. The company had a trading volume of 98,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

