Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,550,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,565,420,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Union Pacific by 12.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,621,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,354,554,000 after purchasing an additional 81,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,494,081 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,964,000 after purchasing an additional 415,264 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,267,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,025,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190,364 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $4.88 on Thursday, hitting $173.10. 1,182,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.66 and its 200 day moving average is $164.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

