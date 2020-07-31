Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 8.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $50,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.