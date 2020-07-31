UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Lowered by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.92. 3,123,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,338. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $286.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

