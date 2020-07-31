UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 7th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,895 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $5.30 on Friday, hitting $299.93. 123,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,338. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $296.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

