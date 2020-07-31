Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Purchases $102,465.00 in Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UHT stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $917.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 0.76. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $54.54 and a 52 week high of $132.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

