Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2020

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

ULH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,673. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

ULH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Logistics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Earnings History for Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.