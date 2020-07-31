Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million for the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 25.77%.

ULH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,673. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

ULH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Universal Logistics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

