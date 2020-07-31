Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:UNM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.08. 180,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.
About Unum Group
Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.
Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.