Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Gap Down to $17.16

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.91, but opened at $17.16. Unum Group shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 84,762 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 454,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,524,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

