V Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $13.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,977,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,101. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $367.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

