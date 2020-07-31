Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Down to $56.33

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $56.33. Valero Energy shares last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 1,879,866 shares trading hands.

VLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,983 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

