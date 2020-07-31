Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,180,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,096. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

