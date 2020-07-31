Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 266.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,877. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

