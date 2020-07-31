Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.85

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.85 and last traded at $70.84, with a volume of 21261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.41.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 716.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,790,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,755 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 954.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 56,206 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.