Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,719. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $112.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

