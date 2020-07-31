Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s 2nd Largest Position

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $27,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after buying an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,698,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,904,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,563 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.02. The company had a trading volume of 368,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,019. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

