Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,388,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,507. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

