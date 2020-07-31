Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VNQ traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,132,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,507. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

