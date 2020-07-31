Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after acquiring an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,409,000 after acquiring an additional 112,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,001,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 49,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,302. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.48.

