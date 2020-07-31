Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million.

Veracyte stock traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. 62,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,227. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 0.84. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $110,614.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,794,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,289 shares of company stock worth $5,561,273. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

