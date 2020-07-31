Verge Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Binance and Crex24. Verge has a market capitalization of $98.96 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verge has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00514431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004382 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,334,748,943 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Graviex, Coindeal, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Binance, CoinExchange, YoBit, Gate.io and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.