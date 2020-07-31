VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) issued its earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.49 million. VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. VF updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

VFC traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 123,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,259. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. VF has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

In related news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

