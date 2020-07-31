Victoria (LON:VCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $7.48 EPS

Victoria (LON:VCP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 28.42 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 35.90 ($0.44) by GBX (7.48) (($0.09)), Digital Look Earnings reports.

VCP stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 267 ($3.29). 112,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58. The firm has a market cap of $334.81 million and a PE ratio of -72.16. Victoria has a twelve month low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 550 ($6.77).

Get Victoria alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCP shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday.

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.