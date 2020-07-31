Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. Virtusa updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.56 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.50 to $0.56 EPS.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 18,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Virtusa has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRTU. William Blair lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

