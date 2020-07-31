Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Reduced by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,860 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.14. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $369.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.56.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,429 shares of company stock worth $8,381,754 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.