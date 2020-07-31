Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $203.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on V. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.56.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.14 on Tuesday, reaching $190.92. 8,181,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,215. The company has a market capitalization of $371.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.17 and a 200 day moving average of $187.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Visa will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,429 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,754. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

