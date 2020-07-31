Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of VCRA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 18,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,558. Vocera Communications has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $982.36 million, a P/E ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 3,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $78,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

