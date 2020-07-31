Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Craig Hallum currently has $30.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VCRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.67. 18,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,558. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $982.36 million, a PE ratio of -64.45 and a beta of 0.04.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 11,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $353,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

