W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. W W Grainger comprises 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 5.0% in the first quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

GWW stock traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $336.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.50. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $347.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 42.19%. W W Grainger’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 33.31%.

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.75.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

