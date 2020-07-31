Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $240.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 684,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,022. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $974.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.52. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Waddell & Reed Financial presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

