Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.71% from the stock’s current price.

WDR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waddell & Reed Financial from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE:WDR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,022. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $954.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $240.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

