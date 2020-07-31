Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $10,483,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $129.96. 226,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $134.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

