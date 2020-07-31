Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,014 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,608 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Walmart by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $129.99. 253,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,045,329. The firm has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.18.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

