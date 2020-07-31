Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Raised to $114.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.77. The stock had a trading volume of 122,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,381. Waste Management has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.