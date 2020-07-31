Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.80. The company had a trading volume of 127,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

