Waters (NYSE:WAT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.22.

Shares of WAT traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.07. 12,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,981. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.69 and its 200-day moving average is $199.92. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

