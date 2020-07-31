Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $165.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.86.

LOW traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $149.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after acquiring an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $470,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,758 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

